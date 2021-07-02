CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

NYSE:CX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

