Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430,897 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,340,607 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $39,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

