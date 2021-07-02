Northern Trust Corp Has $40.29 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,817,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $40,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

