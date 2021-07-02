Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Liberty Global worth $43,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,365,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 98,750 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137,165 shares in the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

In other Liberty Global news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

