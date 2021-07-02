Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $42,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

