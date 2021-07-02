Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $43,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 214,414 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,242,000 after acquiring an additional 172,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.
SDGR opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.25 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.61.
In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,037,171 shares of company stock worth $76,679,887.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.