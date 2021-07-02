Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.64 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $44,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE BMI opened at $98.67 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

