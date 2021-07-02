Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,913 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $48,039,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

