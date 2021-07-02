Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 118 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $271.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $271.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

