Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 7,542 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 231.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

MRTX opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

