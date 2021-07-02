Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 264,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 255,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $35,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $271.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $271.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

