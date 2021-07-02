Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 65.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.86. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

