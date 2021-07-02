VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 2,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,864,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBIV. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $871.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,189,213 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 948,860 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 635,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

