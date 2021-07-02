Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $2,850.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,519.32.

GOOG opened at $2,527.37 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,555.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,423.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,866 shares of company stock valued at $169,852,563 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,191,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

