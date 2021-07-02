General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, General Electric’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in digital business and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its efforts are on track to reduce the exposure to the GE Capital business. For 2021, the company reiterated adjusted earnings per share at 15-25 cents. It expects cash flow generation in the second quarter to improve on a year-over-year basis. Also, it believes that cash flow improvement in the second quarter will likely be similar to the first quarter. However, headwinds in the aviation and onshore wind markets in the United States might be concerning in the near term. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been raised for the second quarter and 2021.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

GE opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in General Electric by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,387 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

