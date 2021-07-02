Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $236.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helen of Troy's shares have undereperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is battling soft adjusted operating margin. During fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the metric contracted 3.8 points thanks to higher marketing, freight and distribution expenses as well as adverse product mix in the Housewares segment among others. Apart from this, Helen of Troy is grappling with escalated SG&A expenses. Also, unfavorable impacts from the Winter Storm Uri hurt Helen of troy’s earnings, which declined 16.5% year over year in the quarter. The company’s international presence exposes it to risks associated with adverse foreign currency rates. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from strength in its Leadership Brands. Also, solid online growth is providing a breather amid pandemic-led traffic declines at certain retail stores.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.25.

HELE stock opened at $231.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

