Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Gap Up to $31.93

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.93, but opened at $32.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 2,001 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $525.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.97.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

