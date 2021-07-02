Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rises By 137.3%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.38.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

