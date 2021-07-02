Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Rises By 139.8%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $43.38 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.37.

