Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.15

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 10399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of research firms have commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.94%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

