Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $467.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.