EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 481,923 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $24.57.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. EchoStar’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in EchoStar by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EchoStar by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

