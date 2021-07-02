Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down to $23.55

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.55, but opened at $22.98. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 4,262 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

