First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000.

FPE opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $20.62.

