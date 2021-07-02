Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.63.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 104.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

