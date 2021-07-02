Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells 12,324 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AFL stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Aflac by 2.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

