Zacks Investment Research Lowers First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FBP. Citigroup raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

FBP stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.41. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,118,000 after purchasing an additional 387,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

