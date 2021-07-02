Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $700.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

