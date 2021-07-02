Daniel Sturman Sells 8,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58.
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $85.82 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,587,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
