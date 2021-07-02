Daniel Sturman Sells 8,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $85.82 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,587,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

