JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 52,861 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.23% of SpartanNash worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after acquiring an additional 538,073 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 317.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 94,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

