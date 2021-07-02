JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN opened at $65.87 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -299.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,797,363. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

