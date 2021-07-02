New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $169,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $24,399,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 583,796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

