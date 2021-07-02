New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

EVLO stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.30. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

