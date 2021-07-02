JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.75% of NextGen Healthcare worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,686,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NXGN opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

