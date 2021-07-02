New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,501 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Shore Bancshares worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SHBI stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.01. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

