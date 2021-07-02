Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

MCHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

