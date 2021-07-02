Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

