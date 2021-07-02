SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM opened at $31.41 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.