SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “
SKM opened at $31.41 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
