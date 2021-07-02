Head-To-Head Survey: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Macerich has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crown Castle International and The Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 16.80% 10.52% 2.52% The Macerich -40.20% -11.74% -3.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of The Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of The Macerich shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Macerich pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and The Macerich has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle International and The Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.41 $1.06 billion $6.78 28.72 The Macerich $786.03 million 4.22 -$230.20 million $2.16 8.56

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than The Macerich. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crown Castle International and The Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 4 10 0 2.71 The Macerich 6 2 2 0 1.60

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus target price of $188.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. The Macerich has a consensus target price of $14.90, indicating a potential downside of 19.46%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than The Macerich.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats The Macerich on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

