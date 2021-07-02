Head to Head Survey: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Midwest and National Western Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.92 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.91 National Western Life Group $694.74 million 1.20 $92.31 million N/A N/A

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and National Western Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% National Western Life Group 17.43% 6.48% 1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Midwest and National Western Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.89%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than National Western Life Group.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats Midwest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprise flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. It markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

