JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of Glatfelter worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $200,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $615.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

