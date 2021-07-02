JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

