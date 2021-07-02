JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

NYSE:RE opened at $256.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

