Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,017 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,403 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 40.7% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 86,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURC opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of 145.42 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

