Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $92,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $176.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.11.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

