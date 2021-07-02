Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,339,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $5,994,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

