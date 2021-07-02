Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 624.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 431,270 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

