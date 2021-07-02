Quilter Plc Acquires New Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $494.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

