Quilter Plc Acquires New Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after acquiring an additional 851,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 210,877 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paramount Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,481,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 295,693 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

