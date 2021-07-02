Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.05. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,588,405.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,736. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.